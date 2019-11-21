Paswan should resign for giving false report on Delhi's water: AAP
The AAP on Thursday demanded the resignation of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan for giving out a "false" report which said Delhi's water is most unsafe among 21 major cities of India.
AAP senior leader Sanjay Singh, talking to reporters, asked Paswan on whose provocation he lied and defamed Delhi through his allegations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
