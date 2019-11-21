Paswan should resign for giving false report on Delhi's water: AAP

The AAP on Thursday demanded the resignation of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan for giving out a "false" report which said Delhi's water is most unsafe among 21 major cities of India.

AAP senior leader Sanjay Singh, talking to reporters, asked Paswan on whose provocation he lied and defamed Delhi through his allegations.

