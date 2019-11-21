International Development News
Angadia robbed of valuables worth Rs 50-L on Kutch Express

  • PTI
  • Navsari
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 14:21 IST
  • Created: 21-11-2019 14:21 IST
Five unidentified men robbed an angadia (courier) travelling on Kutch Express between Valsad and Surat in south Gujarat, and decamped with valuables worth Rs 50 lakh, police said on Thursday. Pravinsinh Rajput was carrying a bag containing cash and diamonds worth Rs 50 lakh on Kutch Express, when five persons entered the train at around 9 pm on Tuesday and robbed him at gunpoint, an official said.

The accused boarded the train between Valsad and Dungri stations, and managed to escape with the loot when the train halted, he said. When Rajput put up a fight, one of the accused hit him on the head with the revolver, he added.

Rajput is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Navsari, he said, adding that the Railway police has registered a case and hunt is on for the absconding accused. PTI Corr KA ARU ARU.

