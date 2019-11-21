Selection of sports persons clean, transparent: Rijiju

The selection process of sports persons for international competitions is clean and transparent and there is no scope for discrepancy, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said in Lok Sabha on Thursday. Rijiju also said the government bears the cost of training, travel and other expenses of sports persons who are trained to take part in different competitions.

"The selection process is very clean, transparent and fair. We have told the sports federations that if there is any discrepancy, the government will take action," he said during Question Hour. The sports minister said the government has a very comprehensive plan under which sports persons are being provided all kinds of assistance through sports federations.

"All sports federations, including the Indian Olympic Association, are happy with the government," he said. Rijiju also said that the government keeps helping former players.

The minister said at present, 14,659 athletes are being assisted for training under various schemes of department of sports. Of these, 8,701 are getting benefited through full time residential facilities. Awards and recognition are also given to meritorious sportspersons.

A decision has been taken to allow use of sports facilities of the department of sports free of cost to athletes and coaches, he said. The minister said financial assistance is provided for training of sportspersons, their participation in exposures and competitions abroad and for athletes living in indigent circumstances.

He said the department of sports finalises annual calendar of training and competitions (ACTC) for different sports in consultation with national sports federations concerned wherein decisions for training of athletes and their participation in sports events are taken on merits. The ACTC budget is sanctioned on need basis.

Rijiju also said the government has taken a number of steps to encourage participation of youth in sports. Upto five per cent reservation is provided in direct recruitment in Group-C posts for meritorious sportspersons. "Sports Authority of India recruits olympians, para- olympians as assistant coach. Assistance is provided for training of athletes and their participation in exposures and competitions including those held abroad," he said..

