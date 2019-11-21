ABVP stages protest demanding scrapping of HRD Ministry panel

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Thursday staged a protest demanding to scrap of the high-power committee set up by the HRD Ministry following the agitation by JNU students against hostel fee hike.

The student organization began the protest march from Mandi House and plans to head towards Shastri Bhawan, which houses the HRD Ministry.

