Two rifles recovered from naxal hideout in Gondia

An offence has beenregistered against unidentified naxals after two rifles wererecovered from their hideout at Arjuni Morgaon tehsil inMaharashtra's Gondia district, police said on Thursday

Acting on a tip-off, Anti-Naxal Squad and C60 Squadrecovered two rifles from a naxal hideout in a forest rangebetween Tirkhuri and Bamhni villages here on Wednesday, anofficial from Keshori police station said

An offence under relevant sections of the UnlawfulActivities (Prevention) Act and Arms Act has been registeredagainst unidentified naxals with Keshori police and furtherinvestigations are on, he added.

