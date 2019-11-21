International Development News
Development News Edition

Have urged states to get housing proposals under PMAY sanctioned by 2022: Centre

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 16:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 16:57 IST
Have urged states to get housing proposals under PMAY sanctioned by 2022: Centre

The Centre has requested states and Union territories to get their housing proposals sanctioned by March next year under PMAY (U) for their remaining demand, a move aimed at meeting the deadline of 'Housing for All' in 2022. In written reply to a question in Lok Sabha on Thursday, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the validated demand reported by states and UTs so far is around 1.12 crore.

The minister said that based on the project proposals received so far from the states and UTs, central assistance of Rs 1,45,949 crore has been sanctioned for construction of nearly 93 lakh houses. According to the government, 55,40,801 houses have been grounded for construction of which 28,06,465 houses have been completed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

"States/UTs have been requested to get their project proposals for all their remaining demand of houses sanctioned by March 2020 so that construction of all houses may progressively be completed by 2022," Puri said. Last month, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister had told PTI that all the 1.12 crore houses being constructed under the PMAY (Urban) would be occupied by beneficiaries by early 2021.

"By March 2020, all the 1.12 crore houses will be sanctioned and 75 lakh houses will be grounded. Fifty lakh houses will be completed and 40-45 lakh houses occupied by beneficiaries in next five to six months. "We are fully confident that by early 2021, all houses will be occupied by beneficiaries," Puri had said.

PMAY (Urban) has four components - 'Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme' (CLSS), In Situ Slum Redevelopment (ISSR), Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) and Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC) under which the ministry provides central assistance to beneficiaries to construct their own houses. Under CLSS, Centre provides interest subsidy of up to around Rs 2.67 lakh on home loans to individuals, which reduces the principal outstanding amount of the loan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Stocks slip as divestment drive fails to offset global woes; Tata Steel drops 3.35 pc

Equity indices slipped into the red on Thursday as the governments latest reforms push failed to stem profit-booking amid the protracted US-China tensions. After a choppy session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 76.47 points, or 0.19 percent,...

Senior Christian Democrats rally behind would-be successor to Germany's Merkel

Senior members of Germanys ruling party are rallying around their leader, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, before a weekend congress at which she hopes to show she is the right person to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor. Kramp-Karrenbauer, wh...

EXCLUSIVE-German exports to United States jump despite trade tensions

Strong German exports to the United States helped Europes largest economy to avoid a recession in the third quarter, data showed on Thursday, as companies benefitted from a weaker euro and trade diversion linked to the U.S.-China tariff dis...

Cabinet reflects on positive outcomes of investment conferences

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu says the recent investment conferences signal a strong vote of confidence in the South African economy.Addressing reporters at a Post Cabinet briefing on Thursday in Pretoria, the Minister said Cab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019