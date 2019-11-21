Bihar man detained near Indo-Pak border in Jaisalmer

A man was detained by the Border Security Force on Thursday after he entered the "prohibited area" near India-Pakistan international border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, officials said.

The suspect, identified as Bablu Yadav of Bihar's Patna district, was apprehended at Dhanana Chowki by a BSF team, they said.

Yadav was handed over to police and will be interrogated by intelligence agencies, they said.

