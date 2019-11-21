Bihar man detained near Indo-Pak border in Jaisalmer
A man was detained by the Border Security Force on Thursday after he entered the "prohibited area" near India-Pakistan international border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, officials said.
The suspect, identified as Bablu Yadav of Bihar's Patna district, was apprehended at Dhanana Chowki by a BSF team, they said.
Yadav was handed over to police and will be interrogated by intelligence agencies, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Massive H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies under Trump Admin, says report
ISIS-K attempted suicide attack in India last year, says US official
India gained $755 mn in additional exports to US due to US-China trade war: UNCTAD
Pak exporting terror, stifling women’s voices for narrow political gains: India at UNSC
Meaningful collective responses to curb terrorism continues to remain elusive: India