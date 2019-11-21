International Development News
Development News Edition

Govt refers surrogacy bill to select committee of Rajya Sabha

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 17:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 17:14 IST
Govt refers surrogacy bill to select committee of Rajya Sabha

The government on Thursday referred the surrogacy bill to a select committee of the Rajya Sabha. Union health minister Harsh Vardhan moved a resolution in the upper house of Parliament referring the bill to a select committee.

Rajya Sabha members had on Wednesday sought amendments in certain provisions of the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019, that seeks to ban commercial surrogacy in India. The bill only allows a close relative to act as a surrogate to couples who have been legally married for at least five years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

COLUMN-In Hong Kong, worst may be yet to come: Peter Apps

As protests in Hong Kong approach their sixth consecutive month, those in charge of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing may be regretting they ever took control of the territory and particularly under a one country, two systems arrangem...

Young Jungsher joins Kynan at top as National Men's Trap Finals beckon

Young Jungsher Virk joined Olympian Kynan Chenai at the top on the second day of qualification in the 63rd National Shooting Championship Competitions for Shotgun events here on Thursday. Two perfect rounds of 25, put Virk right on top with...

Rahul Gandhi writes to Kerala CM over death of schoolgirl due to snakebite

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday wrote to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the death of a schoolgirl bitten by a snake inside her classroom, stating that the schools crumbling infrastructure needed urgent attention of the s...

Russia passes bill targeting bloggers and journalists

Russias lower house of parliament has passed a bill that gives the government the right to register bloggers, journalists and social media users as foreign agents. The bill, which was almost unanimously approved by the State Duma on Thursda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019