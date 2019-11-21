Govt refers surrogacy bill to select committee of Rajya Sabha

The government on Thursday referred the surrogacy bill to a select committee of the Rajya Sabha. Union health minister Harsh Vardhan moved a resolution in the upper house of Parliament referring the bill to a select committee.

Rajya Sabha members had on Wednesday sought amendments in certain provisions of the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019, that seeks to ban commercial surrogacy in India. The bill only allows a close relative to act as a surrogate to couples who have been legally married for at least five years.

