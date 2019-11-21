Walayar sisters death case: Kerala govt announces judicial

The Kerala government on Thursday announced a judicial probe into the deaths of two Dalit sisters of Walayar after being sexually exploited. The Judicial inquiry would be conducted by former district judge P K Haneefa.

A decision in this regard was taken at the cabinet meeting on Thursday. Earlier, a POCSO court had acquitted four accused citing lack of evidence.

The accused were said to be close to the ruling CPI(M). While the elder girl, aged 13, was found hanging inside their house on January 13, 2017, her nine-year-old younger sister died 52 days later in a similar manner.

Since the acquittal of the accused, the family had been demanding a CBI probe into the case. The state government had filed an appeal in the High court...

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)