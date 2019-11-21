Over Rs 255 cr spent on chartered flights during Modi's foreign engagements in last three years: MEA

An expenditure of over Rs 255 crore was incurred on chartered flights during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign engagements in the past three years, Rajya Sabha was told on Thursday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said in 2016-17 Rs 76.27 crore was spent on chartered flights while in 2017-18 Rs 99.32 crore was spent.

In 2018-19, Rs 79.91 crore was spent while bill for 2019-20 has not been received, he said.

