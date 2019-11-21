India’s Leading PR Firm ICCPL Launches its Mumbai Operations

International Development News
  Updated: 21-11-2019 18:00 IST
  Created: 21-11-2019 18:00 IST
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

Integrated Centre for consultancy Pvt. Ltd. (ICCPL), a leading name in public relations sector and amongst the top PR firms in India has recently announced its mumbai operations. The firm has its headquarters in Delhi and has a

strong presence in northern India in cities like Chandigarh, Noida, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Lucknow and few more metros like Hyderabad and Kolkata. As per market experts, this can be considered as a major move by the successful firm to

establish its national presence. ICCPL, since it’s inception in 2011 has been overtly successful public relation firm which in last 7-8 years has taken

humongous leap in terms of growth. The renowned PR agency today is known for its public relations services along with its digital marketing services and online content management. The firm also played an important role during

2019 general elections where it led successful campaigns for many contestants. Incepted in 2011 by management graduate, Dushyant Sinha, the firm today enjoys a strong reputation in sectors like

Real estate, Education, Hospitality, Logistics, Electronics and Start Ups .

On launching Mumbai operations, Dushyant Sinha said, “The city of Mumbai is a business hub and with the growing need of to be seen and heard in the right publics the importance of out of box & new age strategies in Public Relation

is a must today. The ages old and traditional PR is now being replaced by younger ideas which can make the market listen to what an organisation wants to say. Our venture after a successful establishment in delhi was quite obvious

and we were waiting for the right time to launch our operations in Mumbai. We have already bagged few accounts and are looking forward to work with more.”

ICCPL today has one of the largest portfolio of real estate accounts across India and is considered to be a unique PR agency providing customised services with the support of its able and experienced team. PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

