Bus marshal saves girl from kidnapper, earns praise from Delhi Transport minister

A bus marshal saved a four-year-old girl from being kidnapped by a man in a Cluster bus, earning praise from Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday. The girl weeping and accompanied by the accused kidnapper was rescued by bus marshal Arun Kumar (24) near Palam on Wednesday, said the minister.

The girl was later united with her parents. Gahlot lauded Kumar as a "hero" and said the bus marshals deployed in all public buses were fulfilling their duty of passenger safety. "Bus marshal Arun Kumar needs a big applause! Yesterday, displaying great presence of mind he saved 4 year old girl from being kidnapped by a man in bus on route 728. The young girl was later re united with her parents at Police Station Subroto Park, Delhi cantt. He is a Hero!" Gahlot tweeted.

In a move to ensure passenger safety, particularly of females, the Delhi government has deployed marshals in around 5,500 Delhi Transport Corporation Corporation (DTC) and Cluster buses. The civil defence volunteers have been deployed as marshals in the buses after women were allowed free travel from October 29.

Kumar said he became suspicious after he found that the girl accompanied by a man was weeping at around 11 am on Wednesday. With the help of the bus conductor, driver and other passengers, he overpowered the accused and took him to the police station.

A missing complaint was registered at Nizamuddin police station, concerning the girl. The bus was plying from Goyala Dairy to New Delhi. Gahlot said bus marshals like Kumar will be rewarded for their exemplary service.

