CPWD to set up 2 project units in Ladakh to carry out devp projects

The CPWD, which is the prime construction agency of the central government, will set up two project units in recently-created Union Territory of Ladakh, a move aimed at boosting infrastructure projects in the region. According to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), which comes under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, these project units will be set up in Leh and Kargil.

An official said the decision has been taken as part of restructuring the CPWD. "The new units will look after construction projects to be executed in Ladakh in the future," the official said, adding these units will work under the special director general (SDG) of Chandigarh region.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry had recently sought a detailed proposal from the local administration to execute various development projects in Leh and Kargil regions. The central government had divided Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories --Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- both of which came into existence on October 31.

The CPWD had in September offered the Jammu and Kashmir administration assistance in building "economical" and "best quality" infrastructure in the two union territories.

