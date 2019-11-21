No Headline

PARETO CAPITAL ACQUIRES CRESCITA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

Mumbai, 21stNovember 2019: Mumbai-based Pareto Capital, which is in the business of Investment Banking, Investor Relations advisory and Asset Management, have ventured into PMS business by acquiring equity stake inCrescita Investment Management Private Limited. Crescita Investment Management, founded in 2016 by an industry veteran Vijay Sarda, is a PMS firm that offers Portfolio Management Service, Investment Advisory Services to High Net Worth individuals (HNIs), Ultra HNIs, Family offices and institutions. Pareto and Crescitaaim to grow its asset management business to INR 500 crorein AUM in the next two years.

Vikash Agarwal Co-founder & Managing Director, Pareto Capital group, said, “We are pleased to have made this investment. Crescita has an experienced wealth management team. This team brings product innovation, geographical spread, and a large roster of some very prestigious clients. This move will help our asset management business scale up further by accessing the broader repertoire of products and services offered by Crescita. With Vijay’s two decades of expertise in investment management, managing various large-cap, mid-cap, value, multi-cap and sector funds, we aim to grow the asset management business to Rs.500crore in the next two years.” “We are very proud to become part of Pareto Capital group through this transaction. Pareto’s comprehensive capabilities will further propel our ambitious agenda and contribute to our efforts in enhancing a robust offering.Going forward, our combined effort will further strengthen our reach and offerings for the HNIs and ultra HNI clients across India,” said Vijay Sarda, CEO of Crescita Investment Management Private Limited.

About Pareto Capital Pareto Capital is an integrated financial services institution offering Investor Relations (IR) Advisory, Investment Banking and Asset Management. Pareto Capital derives its name from the well-known Pareto Principle named after Italian economist Vilfredo Pareto. Pareto’s 80/20 rule states that in any given situation 80% impact is derived from 20% factors. We at Pareto follow this principle in how we engage, execute and deliver results for our clients. Our focus is on identifying the elements that will have the most profound impact on the end goal and will yield the greatest results.

About CrescitaInvestment Management Private Limited

Crescita Investment Management Pvt. Ltd. is a Mumbai based company, incorporated in October 2015 with a vigor to excel, and incepted with a mission to provide Portfolio Management Service, Investment Advisory Services to High Net Worth individuals (HNIs), Ultra HNIs, Family offices and institution. Our focus is on Long Term investment in equity markets with a view of earning consistently good returns for our clients. Located in Andheri (East), Mumbai, Crescita Investment is promoted by a reputed businesshouse and investment manager and is backed by a team of experienced professionals. www.crescitainvest.co.in

