International Development News
Development News Edition

Terror financing: ED takes possession of 6 assets linked to terrorists based in Kashmir

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 19:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 19:05 IST
Terror financing: ED takes possession of 6 assets linked to terrorists based in Kashmir

The Enforcement Directorate has taken possession of six land assets belonging to alleged terrorists based in Kashmir in connection with a terror financing case against Syed Salahuddin, the Pakistan-based terrorist and chief of the globally banned group Hizbul Mujahideen, the agency said on Thursday. The ED had attached 13 such assets in March this year under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). After the adjudicating authority of the said law recently upheld the order, the possession notice was issued, it said.

The ED said these properties are located in three districts -- Anantnag, Bandipora and Baramulla -- and are in the name of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists identified as Mohammad Shafi Shah, Talib Lali, Gulam Nabi Khan, Zaffar Hussain Bhat, Abdul Majeed Sofi, Nazir Ahmad Dar, and Manzoor Ahmad Dar. The ED had said that the total worth of the thirteen properties is Rs 1.22 crore and the people who held it allegedly worked for the terror outfit.

Possession of the remaining assets will also been taken soon, officials had said. The federal probe agency had filed a criminal case of money laundering in this instance after taking cognisance of a National Investigating Agency (NIA) charge sheet filed against Salahuddin, Shah and others under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Action (UAPA) and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Mourinho says Spurs' doors will always be open for 'incredible' Pochettino

New Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has paid tribute to his predecessor Mauricio Pochettino and backed the Argentine to find happiness again at a different club. Speaking in his first news conference ahead of Saturdays Premier Leagu...

Rahul Gandhi writes to Kerala CM over death of schoolgirl due to snakebite

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday wrote to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the death of a schoolgirl bitten by a snake inside her classroom, saying the schools crumbling infrastructure needed urgent attention of the state gover...

Trai asks telcos for list of disconnected numbers to enable clean up of databases by banks, others

Trai on Thursday asked telcos to submit, on a monthly basis, lists of permanently disconnected mobile numbers on the authoritys website in a bid to enable companies which use subscriber mobile numbers for identification and authentication t...

UPDATE 3-At least seven killed as Iraq seeks to quell uprising

Seven people were killed on Thursday when Iraqi security forces shot live fire and tear gas canisters at demonstrators in Baghdad, security and medical sources said, in renewed deadly violence as authorities seek to crush anti-government pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019