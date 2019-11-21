International Development News
Devireddy Srinath takes charge as AP Press Academy Chairman

  Updated: 21-11-2019 19:25 IST
  Created: 21-11-2019 19:25 IST
Veteran journalist Devireddy Srinath on Thursday assumed charge as Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Press Academy. Srinath served in various Telugu newspapers for over 40 years as a journalist and was also associated with journalists' association taking up the cause of his fellow scribes in his native Kadapa district.

The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government recently chose him for the Press Academy Chairman post in recognition of his services to the journalistic profession. Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Pasha, Information and Public Relations Commissioner T Vijay Kumar Reddy, government media advisor (national) D Amar and senior officials of Information Department attended the charge-taking event at the Press Academy office in Vijayawada.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinath said he would continue to strive for the welfare of journalists. As Academy Chairman, he would revive training programmes, particularly for rural journalists, to help them enhance their skills.

Meanwhile, Information and Public Relations Department Joint Director M Balagangadhar Tilak has been appointed as Secretary of the Press Academy. Post-bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, the Press Academy virtually remained dysfunctional though the TDP government appointed a chairman for a two-year period from 2015..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

