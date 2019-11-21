Three killed in mishaps involving BRTS buses in Gujarat

Three men, two of them brothers, were killed in two separate accidents involving Bus Rapid Transit buses in Gujarat on Thursday, police said. While brothers Nayan Ram (27) and Jayesh Ram (24) were run over by a Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) bus near Panjrapole in Ahmedabad, 18-year-old Muzammil Ahmed Sheikh was killed in the Pandesara locality of Surat, an official said.

The brothers were run over by the BRTS bus while they were trying to cross the lane meant for such vehicles on their two-wheeler, he said, adding the driver fled the scene after the accident. Nayan Ram was an employee of a private bank located close to the scene of the mishap, he said.

"We are examining CCTV footage from the area to ascertain the sequence of events and are also on a lookout for the absconding driver," the police officer said. A case under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the bus driver at M division traffic police station, he added.

Ahmedabad city mayor Bijal Patel said she has sought a "detailed report" of the "unfortunate accident" and will take stern action against those responsible. In Surat, Sheikh, who was riding his motorcycle on the BRTS lane, was left severely injured after being hit by a bus, an official from the Pandesara police station said, adding he later succumbed at a government hospital.

The BRTS driver involved in the Surat mishap has been arrested and charged under section 304 and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the official said. The mishap took place a day after a man and two children, including his son, were killed by a speeding bus on a flyover in Surat..

