International Development News
Development News Edition

Polavaram project head works commence

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vja
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 19:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 19:50 IST
Polavaram project head works commence

Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd, which bagged the Polavaram project contract works through re-bidding in September, said it commenced concrete laying work on the spillway on Thursday. Megha was the sole bidder in the re-tender for the Polavaramproject head works (balance) and the 960 MW hydropower project, quoting a price of Rs 4,359 crore as against the estimated commercial value of Rs 4,987 crore.

The Andhra Pradesh government claimed it thus saved a sum of Rs 780 crore on these works. The company said in a release here that the spillway works would be completed by June 2020 as scheduled.

Also, 1.50 crore cubic metres of work would be completed at the Rock-fill Dam site by June 2021. "If the works go as per schedule, water could be stored in the Polavaram project by end of 2020.

MEIL is racing against time to ensure that the works go as per plan," the release added. The release said the project area still remained flooded after the recent heavy rains and the excess water would be pumped out soon to enable the construction works.

"The spill channel of the project is filled with water. There is still 5.3 lakh cubic meters of works to be done in the spill channel and it will be undertaken only after the water recedes," it said.

In the spillway, three lakh cubic meters of work remained to be completed and a daily target of 2,000 cubic meters has been set..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

REFILE-UPDATE 1-"Dark days" in Israel after PM and rival fail to form gov't, election looms

Israels president told lawmakers on Thursday to name a candidate to form a new government after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and challenger Benny Gantz both failed, a move that probably sets the stage for a third election within a year...

Man killed in road accident in southeast Delhi

A 30-year-old man was killed allegedly after his scooter rammed into a divider on Okhla Estate Road in southeast Delhi, police said on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Verma Kumar, a resident of Indra Kalyan Vihar in Okhla. He is...

EC has seized crores of rupees from Cong leaders; they have been corrupt and have used black money extensively: Piyush Goyal.

EC has seized crores of rupees from Cong leaders they have been corrupt and have used black money extensively Piyush Goyal....

BJP is the only party to fight against black money, and promotes honest and clean money in electoral politics: Piyush Goyal. PTI KR NAB NSDNSD

BJP is the only party to fight against black money, and promotes honest and clean money in electoral politics Piyush Goyal. PTI KR NAB NSDNSD...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019