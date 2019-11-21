Man killed in road accident in southeast Delhi

A 30-year-old man was killed allegedly after his scooter rammed into a divider on Okhla Estate Road in southeast Delhi, police said on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Verma Kumar, a resident of Indra Kalyan Vihar in Okhla. He is survived by his wife and two daughters, they said.

Kumar was on his way to attend a party on Wednesday, when he met with the accident, the police said. A passerby had rushed Kumar to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead, Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), said.

According to Kumar's wife, her husband had left home at 4 pm, he added. Preliminary investigation suggested that Kumar sustained a head injury in the accident, the DCP added.

A case has been registered at Govindpuri police station, police said.

