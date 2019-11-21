International Development News
Bus Marshal rescues 4 yr girl from kidnapper, earns praise from CM

A bus marshal has saved a four-year-old girl from being kidnapped by a man in a Cluster bus here, earning praise from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday. The girl was rescued by bus marshal Arun Kumar (24) near Palam on Wednesday morning, said Gahlot, adding the child was later united with her parents.

The good work by Kumar was appreciated by the chief minister who termed the bus marshal as pride of Delhi. "My salute to bus marshal Arun Kumar. People like you are pride of Delhi. Our 13,000 bus marshals are providing security to lakhs of passengers. People are having faith in the safety inside the buses," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier, Gahlot also lauded Kumar as a "hero" and said the bus marshals deployed in all public buses were fulfilling their duty of passenger safety. "Bus marshal Arun Kumar needs a big applause! Yesterday, displaying great presence of mind he saved 4 year old girl from being kidnapped by a man in bus on route 728. The young girl was later re united with her parents at Police Station Subroto Park, Delhi cantt. He is a Hero!" Gahlot tweeted.

In a move to ensure passenger safety, particularly of females, the Delhi government has deployed marshals in around 5,500 Delhi Transport Corporation Corporation (DTC) and Cluster buses. The civil defence volunteers have been deployed as marshals in the buses after women were allowed free travel from October 29.

Kumar said he became suspicious around 11 am on Wednesday after he found that the girl accompanied by a man was weeping. With the help of the bus conductor, driver and other passengers, he overpowered the accused and took him to the police station.

A missing complaint was also registered at Nizamuddin police station, concerning the girl. The bus was plying from Goyala Dairy to New Delhi. Gahlot said bus marshals like Kumar will be rewarded for their exemplary service.

