International Development News
Development News Edition

Mamata opposes disinvestment drive, says PM should talk to all

  • PTI
  • |
  • Murshidabad
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 20:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 20:51 IST
Mamata opposes disinvestment drive, says PM should talk to all

Opposing the Centre's decision to hive off and disinvest shares in several PSUs, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should talk to experts and all political parties to tide over the economic crisis. She asserted that shoring up funds by selling off government stake in central public sector firms (CPSUs) could only provide temporary respite, drawing sharp reaction from the BJP, which said that the CM should focus on Bengal's development "instead of lecturing the Prime Minister on what is right and wrong".

The CPI(M) termed Banerjee's concern over the country's economic crisis as "crocodile tears". The TMC chief, while talking to reporters here, said, "The Centre should look for a permanent solution instead of advocating stopgap measures. Unless there is economic stability, such measures cannot be the solution." While an elected government should be allowed to work independently, "it should also seek opinion of all other parties" on issues affecting the country, she noted.

"I feel the prime minister should talk to experts in the country and hold an all-party meeting to overcome the crisis," she added. In the biggest privatisation drive ever, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved sale of government's stake in blue-chip oil firm BPCL, shipping firm Shipping Corporation of India and cargo mover Concor, and decided to cut shareholding in select public sector firms below 51 per cent to boost revenue collections that have been hit by the slowing economy.

Banerjee said public-private partnership model could be allowed in specific areas as was done by her during her tenure as the railway minister. Selling off companies owned by the central government was not a wise decision, she insisted.

"If the Centre sells off everything, what will be there with the government?" she asked. Questioning the Centre's decision to amalgamate PSU banks, the CM said the merger of United Bank of India with two other lenders would pose problems for the state government.

"Several schemes of our government run through banks, so if UBI's headquarters is shifted out of the state, the future of these schemes might be in question," she said. The TMC boss claimed that the government was selling off national carrier Air India and key units in defence production and telecom sector in order to raise funds.

Banerjee said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should talk to all political parties to find ways to generate employment in the interest of people. Iterating her criticism of the Centre's decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknotes in 2016, she said, "India is a country where a cashless society cannot be effective; people do not have money." The CM asserted that disinvestment of government shares in CPSUs would not create jobs.

Earlier, too, the Centre had taken the disinvestment route, but the measure failed to boost the economy, the chief minister claimed. "The central government has said that the current disinvestment plan announced on Wednesday will fetch anywhere between Rs 1.76 to Rs 1.80 lakh crore, but this would not rejuvenate the economy in the long term," she added.

Taking exception to her remarks, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said the CM should pay more attention to governance-related matters. "She can't govern the state properly and has a habit of lecturing others. In the last eight years, what has she done for the state's industrial growth? She can't tackle dengue menace but worries about economy," Ghosh said.

The CPI(M), although criticised the Centre's disinvestment drive, termed Banerjee's concern over economic crisis as nothing but "crocodile tears". "We, too, want the decision to be rolled back. But when Banerjee protests, it is nothing but crocodile tears, because her government has sold several state-owned firms," CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty claimed.

The TMC had last month staged protest rallies in various parts of the state against Centre's proposal to sell off PSUs..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Economic slowdown due to wrong policy decisions of NDA govt: West Bengal FM

Launching a scathing attack on the NDA government, West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra on Thursday said the current slowdown is a result of wrong policy decisions like demonetisation and hasty implementation of GST. In the modern histor...

UPDATE 3-U.S. sends Guatemala first Honduran migrant under asylum deal

The first Honduran asylum-seeker arrived in Guatemala on Thursday from El Paso, Texas, under a controversial U.S. agreement that establishes Guatemala as a safe third country to process people fleeing persecution in their homelands. Guatema...

FEATURE-Alpine skiing-Osborne-Paradis down but not out after horrific injury

Considering his once mangled lower left leg has been put back together with 13 screws, bone cement and a hip bone taken from a cadaver, downhiller Manuel Osborne-Paradis return to the piste could rank among the great ski racing comebacks of...

UPDATE 2-UK PM Johnson's party raises 26 times more in donations than Labour

Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party raised 26 times more in political donations than the main opposition Labour Party in the first week of the official British election campaign. The Conservatives raised 5.7 million pounds 7.4 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019