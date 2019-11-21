Two arrested for manufacturing, supplying illegal arms in Delhi, UP

Two people were arrested for allegedly manufacturing and supplying illegal firearms in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Asif Ali (24), a resident of Aamroha in Uttar Pradesh and Istkar (55), a resident of Meerut, they said.

On September 22, police had arrested arms supplier Masroor from Jasola who disclosed that he used to buy the illegal arms from Aasif Ali of Aamroha and then supply them in Delhi, police said. Ali was arrested on Tuesday from Sarai Kale Khan ISBT and one country-made pistol and two live cartridge were recovered from his residence in Aamroha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.

Ali said he used to procure the weapons from Istkar, who has also been arrested, the DCP said. During interrogation, it was revealed that Istkar used to manufacture the illegal weapons in his house at village Radhana in Meerut. He used to prepare two firearms in a day, police said.

Asif would pay Rs 2,500 to Istkar for each firearms and further supply it to Masroor for Rs 4,000. Masroor would supply them in the national capital, the DCP said. Firearms making tools, raw material and some pistols, along with live cartridges were recovered from their possession, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)