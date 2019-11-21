International Development News
Development News Edition

Two arrested for manufacturing, supplying illegal arms in Delhi, UP

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 21:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 21:00 IST
Two arrested for manufacturing, supplying illegal arms in Delhi, UP

Two people were arrested for allegedly manufacturing and supplying illegal firearms in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Asif Ali (24), a resident of Aamroha in Uttar Pradesh and Istkar (55), a resident of Meerut, they said.

On September 22, police had arrested arms supplier Masroor from Jasola who disclosed that he used to buy the illegal arms from Aasif Ali of Aamroha and then supply them in Delhi, police said. Ali was arrested on Tuesday from Sarai Kale Khan ISBT and one country-made pistol and two live cartridge were recovered from his residence in Aamroha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.

Ali said he used to procure the weapons from Istkar, who has also been arrested, the DCP said. During interrogation, it was revealed that Istkar used to manufacture the illegal weapons in his house at village Radhana in Meerut. He used to prepare two firearms in a day, police said.

Asif would pay Rs 2,500 to Istkar for each firearms and further supply it to Masroor for Rs 4,000. Masroor would supply them in the national capital, the DCP said. Firearms making tools, raw material and some pistols, along with live cartridges were recovered from their possession, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-UK PM Johnson's party raises 26 times more in donations than Labour

Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party raised 26 times more in political donations than the main opposition Labour Party in the first week of the official British election campaign. The Conservatives raised 5.7 million pounds 7.4 ...

UPDATE 4-Trump ex-Russia adviser Hill tells U.S. lawmakers to stop promoting 'falsehoods'

President Donald Trumps former Russia adviser Fiona Hill urged lawmakers in the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry on Thursday not to promote politically driven falsehoods that cast doubt on Russias interference in the 2016 U.S. e...

UPDATE 1-WeWork to lay off 2,400 employees globally in SoftBank revamp

WeWork said on Thursday it is laying off around 2,400 employees globally, as the office-sharing company seeks to drastically cut costs and stabilize its business after it transformed from a Wall Street darling into a pariah in a matter of w...

Pelosi says evidence is clear: Trump used office for personal gain

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said there was clear evidence that Donald Trump used his office for his own personal gain and undermined national security, as lawmakers continue their impeachment inquiry into the Republican pres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019