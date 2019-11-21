Labourer killed in landslide in J-K's Ramban district
A 43-year-old labourer was killed and another injured on Thursday in a landslide in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. They came under the debris near Gandhri. Mohammad Ashraf was killed while Mushtaq Ahmad injured, a police official said.
He said the injured was shifted to a hospital here. In another incident on Thursday, three people were injured when a house collapsed in Talab Tillo area of Jammu.
The house collapsed during some renovation work, trapping the three. They were taken to a hospital where the condition of one of the injured was stated to be serious.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
