Labourer killed in landslide in J-K's Ramban district

A 43-year-old labourer was killed and another injured on Thursday in a landslide in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. They came under the debris near Gandhri. Mohammad Ashraf was killed while Mushtaq Ahmad injured, a police official said.

He said the injured was shifted to a hospital here. In another incident on Thursday, three people were injured when a house collapsed in Talab Tillo area of Jammu.

The house collapsed during some renovation work, trapping the three. They were taken to a hospital where the condition of one of the injured was stated to be serious.

