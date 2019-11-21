International Development News
Development News Edition

Himachal CM urges Union Railway minister to speed up work on Chandigarh-Baddi line

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shimla
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 23:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 23:58 IST
Himachal CM urges Union Railway minister to speed up work on Chandigarh-Baddi line
Image Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday called on Union Railway Minister Piyush Goel in New Delhi and urged him to expedite work on the Chandigarh-Baddi rail line, an official spokesperson said. Thakur said the rail line in the industrial belt will be helpful in attracting more investors to the state, the spokesperson added.

Requesting the construction of the Una-Hamirpur rail link on 100 per cent funding by the Centre, Thakur said the matter had already been taken up with the union government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Report: Patriots WR Sanu facing multi-week absence

New England Patriots wide receiver Mohamed Sanu is nursing an ankle injury that could sideline him for a few games, according to a published report Thursday. Tom E. Curran of NBCSportsBoston.com reported that Sanu could be out for a couple ...

Bhayyu Maharaj case: Court asks police to produce case diary

A local court on Thursday directed police to produce by November 25 the case diary related to the 2018 suicide of model-turned-spiritual guru Bhayyu Maharaj here in Madhya Pradesh. Additional sessions judge Anil Kumar Karoria adjourned the ...

UPDATE 2-Doping-Russian athletics federation president provisionally suspended - AIU

The president of Russias athletics federation and several other federation officials were suspended on Thursday by the Athletics Integrity Unit AIU for serious breaches of anti-doping rules, adding to the federations woes ahead of next year...

UPDATE 3-U.S. judge stalls Trump administration bid to resume federal executions

A U.S. judge has halted the scheduled executions of four inmates on federal death row, temporarily stalling an effort by President Donald Trumps administration to resume federal executions next month after a 16-year hiatus. Judge Tanya Chut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019