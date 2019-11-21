Himachal CM urges Union Railway minister to speed up work on Chandigarh-Baddi line

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday called on Union Railway Minister Piyush Goel in New Delhi and urged him to expedite work on the Chandigarh-Baddi rail line, an official spokesperson said. Thakur said the rail line in the industrial belt will be helpful in attracting more investors to the state, the spokesperson added.

Requesting the construction of the Una-Hamirpur rail link on 100 per cent funding by the Centre, Thakur said the matter had already been taken up with the union government.

