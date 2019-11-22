Video showing Deoria DM slapping man surfaces on social media

A video purportedly showing the district magistrate of Deoria slapping a man surfaced on social media on Thursday, even as the top district official said an altercation took place between them over land encroachment. The video purportedly shows the man being slapped by Deoria District Magistrate Amit Kishore and then being beaten up by some policemen.

When asked to comment what had transpired, Kishore said, "It was government land and a post office was there on rent. The land is to be used for setting up a skill development centre to be developed by IIM-Indore. Sandeep has encroached the land and when he was asked to remove his building materials he got in an argument which let to an altercation." Sandeep has not yet made any statement regarding the purported incident.

