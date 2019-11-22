Fake food supplements, prohibited drugs seized from gymnasium in Ghaziabad

A huge quantity of fake food supplements and prohibited drugs was seized from a gymnasium in the Kalka Garhi area here, officials said on Thursday. The additional city magistrate and the chief food safety officer conducted a raid on the gymnasium premises on the directions of District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey following complaints that the gym owner, Ravi Kumar, was selling prohibited food supplements to young boys and girls, they said.

DM Pandey told PTI that Kumar, owner of 'Lion' gym, fled from the spot at the time of the raid. The team recovered a huge quantity of fake food supplements and prohibited drugs and sealed the facility, he added.

An FIR has been lodged against the owner, the DM said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)