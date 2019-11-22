Six Delhi Police personnel suspended for partying with criminal
Six Delhi Police personnel have been suspended after they were found partying with a criminal in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. The criminal is under trial and was taken to Lucknow by the cops for hearing in a court, the Delhi Police said.
A departmental inquiry has been initiated against them. On Thursday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested two officials of North Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on charges of taking a bribe of Rs 75,000 from the complainant to de-seal a plywood factory.
According to the officials, the accused have been identified as Balraj, Assistant Commissioner, and Manoj, Upper Division Clerk, of the North MCD. They were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
