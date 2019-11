Muzaffarnagar BSP district chief expelled

The district president of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar has been expelled for alleged anti-party activities, a statement said on Friday. Premchand Gautam has been appointed the new district president by the party high command, according to a party statement.

Kamal Gautam has been expelled on Thursday for "anti-party" activities, it added. PTI CORR HMB

