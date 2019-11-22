International Development News
J&K: Many girls take part in BSF recruitment drive in Samba

Many young girls on Friday took part in a Border Security Force (BSF) recruitment drive in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district.

Several girls took part in a recruitment drive organised by the BSF in Samba [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Many young girls on Friday took part in a Border Security Force (BSF) recruitment drive in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district. Around 1,727 girls registered for the recruitment drive and underwent physical endurance tests in the morning today.

A BSF recruiter lauded the girls for their enthusiasm about joining the BSF and said, "Despite a chilly morning, girls are waiting patiently to get a chance to showcase their physical strength on the ground. This is commendable." Out of 1727, around 443 have been selected for the next level test.

Some participants spoke to ANI about their experience. "I am very happy. I have passed the first stage of the physical test. I hope to protect the country's borders," said Akansha Lamba, a participant.

"After going back from here, I will encourage other girls to be a part of the force. Girls must come forward to join it," said Shalu, another participant. (ANI)

