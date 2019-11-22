Man held for supplying illegal weapons in Delhi
The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested a man for allegedly supplying illegal weapons, officials said on Friday.
The accused has been identified as Asin alias Bobby, a resident of Ferozabad. He was arrested with 30 pistols and 50 rounds of ammunition from Delhi's Geeta colony area on Thursday, they said.
