Puducherry : Police Sub-Inspector commits 'suicide'
A police Sub-Inspector Vimal Kumar allegedly committed suicide here on Thursday. The deceased allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in a building near the Nettapakkam Police Station.
The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Further details are awaited (ANI)
