PMK condemns attack on Indian fishermen by Lankan Navy

NDA constituent PMK on Friday condemned the latest instance of Sri Lankan Navy targeting Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu, saying how long will India remain a witness to the "excess" by that country's naval force. More than 2,500 fishermen were allegedly chased away by the Sri Lankan Navy while they were fishing near Katchatheevu islet on Wednesday.

The fishermen from Rameswaram had ventured into the sea in 497 boats and were fishing off Katchatheevu when the Lankan naval personnel came to the spot and attacked before driving them away, Rameswaram Fishermen Association President P Sesuraja had alleged on Thursday. On Friday, PMK founder S Ramadoss sought an immediate end to the issue.

"For how long is India going to remain a witness to Sri Lankan Navy's excess. (This should be) ended immediately," he said in a tweet. On Tuesday too, 2,000 fishermen from Ramseswaram were allegedly chased away by the Navy when they were fishing near Katchatheevu, an islet ceded by India to Sri Lanka in the 1970s by way of a joint agreement..

