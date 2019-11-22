International Development News
Development News Edition

CBI conducts multi-city raids over alleged misappropriation of development funds in Manipur

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 12:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 12:50 IST
CBI conducts multi-city raids over alleged misappropriation of development funds in Manipur

The CBI is carrying out searches at nine locations in three states on Friday in connection with an alleged misappropriation of development funds of Rs 332 crore in Manipur, officials said. The searches are underway in Aizawl, Imphal and Gurgaon, the officials said.

It is alleged that O Ibobi Singh, the then chairman of the Manipur Development Society (MDS), had conspired with others during his tenure from June 2009-July 2017 and misappropriated government funds worth approximately Rs 332 crore out of Rs 518 crore that was entrusted to them for the purpose of executing development work, according to the officials. The CBI has registered the case on the request of the Manipur government, which was routed through the Centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Govt selling PSUs to pamper some private players: Adhir

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday attacked the BJP-led government over disinvestment of PSUs, accusing it of pursuing privatisation to pamper some private players. Government is selling family silver of the country to pursue...

China pressuring priest at center of agreement with Vatican

Beijing, Nov 22 AP A Chinese Catholic priest whose demotion was key to a now-stalled effort at reconciliation between China and the Vatican is being pressured to join the official Communist Party-controlled church organization, a fellow pri...

Madurai: Protests over release of 17 convicts in Melavalavu murder case

Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front TNUEF on Friday participated in a protest against the remission of sentence and premature release of 17 convicts in Melavalavu murder case. More than 50 members participated in the protest and som...

China's Xi: Should strengthen communication with U.S. to avoid misjudgment -Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that Beijing and Washington should strengthen communication on strategic issues in order to avoid misjudgment and misunderstanding, Chinas official Xinhua News Agency reported.Xinhua quoted Xi as ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019