Bill to amend SPG Act on agenda of Lok Sabha next week

A bill to amend the Special Protection Group (SPG) Act and two others to replace ordinances are on the government's agenda for the Lok Sabha next week.

A bill to amend the Special Protection Group (SPG) Act and two others to replace ordinances are on the government's agenda for the Lok Sabha next week. Making a statement regarding government business for the week commencing November 25, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal on Friday said that the International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, Recycling of Ships Bill and National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill are on the agenda of the House.

He said other bills in the government business include the Industrial Relations Code Bill and SPG Amendment Act bill. The government has earlier decided to withdraw the SPG cover of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after a security review. Following the withdrawal of SPG cover they are being given Z plus security by the CRPF. However, Congress has opposed the decision with its members also protesting over it during the ongoing session of parliament.

Meanwhile, sharing details of the other bills Union Minister Meghwal said that the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019 are also on the agenda next week. The two bills seek to replace ordinances. (ANI)

