International Development News
Development News Edition

J-K: Army diffuses IED planted by terrorists on NH-11

Army Bomb Disposal team on Friday diffused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) containing 25 kg of high explosive on the National Highway-11 near Khudwani Bridge in Anantnag district.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Anantnag (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 13:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 13:29 IST
J-K: Army diffuses IED planted by terrorists on NH-11
The IED was detected by vigilant troops during the road clearance of NH undertaken on Thursday morning. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Army Bomb Disposal team on Friday diffused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) containing 25 kg of high explosive on the National Highway-11 near Khudwani Bridge in Anantnag district. "In a desperate attempt to inflict civilian casualties and terrorise the populace, terrorists planted an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) containing 25 Kg of High Explosive on the NH-11 near Khudwani Bridge," the Army said in a statement.

The IED was detected by vigilant troops during the road clearance of NH undertaken on Thursday morning. Following which, the site was cordoned off and Army Bomb Disposal teams were rushed to the location.

Despite the risk, the Bomb Disposal teams dug out the embedded IED comprising of two cylindrical containers of 15 and 10 kg each filled with explosives and destroyed it in situ. The Army said if IED would have been initiated, it would have caused immense loss of precious lives and extensive damage to property, in addition to disrupting flow of traffic and creating panic in people.

"Such barbaric acts are an attempt to deter the situation from returning to normal," it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-South African Airways signs wage deal with non-striking union

South African Airways SAA signed a deal on Friday with a union not involved in a strike that has crippled the heavily indebted carrier, giving its members a 5.9 pay rise backdated to April.The National Transport Movement NTM is one of the l...

SKorea 'to extend' military pact with Japan: media

Nagoya, Nov 22 AFP South Korea will extend a critical military intelligence-sharing agreement with Japan, Japanese media reported on Friday, just hours before the pact was due to expire as the two US allies row. National broadcaster NHK and...

Take 5: Browns' missing piece, Cowboys-Patriots clash

Heavyweight clashes in Foxborough, Mass., and Santa Clara, Calif., headline a juicy Week 12 slate, but were going to start first with the Cleveland Browns. At 4-6, the Browns remain playoff long shots, but theyve unveiled perhaps the league...

Patidar leader Hardik Patel extends support to JNU students' protest

Patidar community leader Hardik Patel on Friday extended support to the protest by the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU against the hostel fee hike. In a message posted on his Twitter handle, he said the students are not fighting...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019