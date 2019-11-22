International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi govt waives Development and Infrastructure Charge on water, sewer connections

The Delhi Government on Friday waived the Development and Infrastructure charge levied on water and sewer connections in the national capital.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 13:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 13:36 IST
Delhi govt waives Development and Infrastructure Charge on water, sewer connections
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Government on Friday waived the Development and Infrastructure charge levied on water and sewer connections in the national capital. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the people will only have to pay Rs 2,310 for a new water or sewer connection.

"Delhi Jal Board has taken some important decision. Whenever new pipelines were installed people did not opt for connection due to high Development and Infrastructure Charges. Later, people used to take the illegal connections and not the formal connection," he told reporters here. "When our government was formed, we used to charge Rs 500 per metre and we reduced to Rs 100 per metre. But we realised the charges are still too high. So, we have decided that Development and Infrastructure Charge for water and sewer will not be charged from today onwards. Now, the citizens will only have to pay Rs 2,310 for a new water or sewer connection irrespective of any plot," Kejriwal said.

He said that the people in large numbers will take water and sewer connections in areas where pipelines have already been laid. "And people will come under network, so the unaccounted water will be reduced and will come in the mainstream," Kejriwal said. The Chief Minister outlined that 93 per cent of Delhi is covered with water pipe now.

He refused to comment on the water controversy and said: "I don't want to indulge in politics. They don't have anything to with water but to do dirty politics." "When we formed the government, there were 2300 areas where polluted water was a problem now only 125 areas are ," he said.

Kejriwal and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan are at loggerheads after a study conducted by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) said that the water quality in Delhi didn't meet its standards. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Bill to replace ordinance banning production, sale of e-cigarettes introduced in LS

A bill to ban production, import and sale of electronic cigarettes and similar products was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distributi...

Kazakhstan to host Syria talks on Dec.10-11

Kazakhstan will host a fresh round of Syria peace talks sponsored by Russia, Turkey and Iran on December 10-11, Kazakh foreign minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi told reporters on Friday.Tleuberdi provided no details about the agenda or participant...

UPDATE 1-South African Airways signs wage deal with non-striking union

South African Airways SAA signed a deal on Friday with a union not involved in a strike that has crippled the heavily indebted carrier, giving its members a 5.9 pay rise backdated to April.The National Transport Movement NTM is one of the l...

UPDATE 2-Germany dodges recession in third quarter thanks to exports, spending

Strong exports, state spending, and consumers helped the German economy avoid a recession in the third quarter, detailed data showed on Friday, confirming a preliminary reading of a 0.1 expansion on the quarter. The Federal Statistics Offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019