We will take less time to improve air quality: Javadekar

It took Beijing fifteen years toreduce air pollution but we will take less time to improve airquality in the national capital, Environment Minister PrakashJavadekar said in Lok Sabha on Friday

Responding to a discussion on "air pollution and climatechange", he said a mass movement is required for the purpose

"It took Beijing 15 years (to fight air pollution). Wewill take lesser time," he said, referring to air quality inDelhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)