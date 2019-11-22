55 railway projects underway in Bihar, 362 pc rise in fund allocation: Govt

There has been an increase of 362 per cent in the allocation of funds for railway projects in Bihar and as many as 55 projects are underway in the state, the Central government said on Friday. Replying to supplementary questions during the question hour in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Railways Angadi Suresh Channabasappa said Rs 4,093 crore has been allocated for Bihar, an increase of 362 per cent, and that 55 projects are underway in the state.

On a specific query on when the Hajipur-Mohua rail line was started, he said it was started almost 14 years ago but has been pending for some reasons. "No survey for Hajipur-Mahua New Line section has been conducted. However, a Reconnaissance Engg-cum-Traffic Survey (RETS) for new line between Bhagwanpur (located at a distance of 20 km from Hajipur)-Samastipur via Mahua (60 km) has been

taken up," Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply. Besides, he said, demands for survey and sanction of new lines is a continuous process. Final view on sanction of a project is taken on the basis of financial and economic return on the project after examination of the survey report, the minister said.

