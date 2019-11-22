Water quality report fabricated to benefit RO companies: AAP

The recent BIS report which said Delhi's water quality failed quality tests was "fabricated" to benefit manufactures of reverse osmosis (RO) purifiers, the Aam Aadmi Party claimed on Friday. The party also asked what connection does Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan have with these companies.

AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha claimed that the report was presented to create an atmosphere in favour of the RO companies and alleged that a false report was created. "Just before the hearing in the Supreme Court, an atmosphere was created to give the impression that quality of water was bad. It is BJP and Paswan who raised the issue whether water is fit to drink..," Chadha said.

The Centre and the city government have been trading allegations after Paswan had released on November 16 a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) report, according to which Delhi has the most unsafe water among 21 major Indian cities. Chadha demanded Paswan's resignation and asserted that the RO companies were "upset" as their business will get hurt if the water in Delhi could be directly consumed from tap water and claimed that is why the government was trying to safeguard them.

Chadha was referring to a case in the Supreme Court which is hearing a petition filed by Water Quality India Association, representing the RO manufacturers, challenging the NGT's order which had directed the government to regulate the use of purifiers and sensitise public about the ill effects of demineralised water.

