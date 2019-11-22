Tanker stranded off Goa coast is in 'serious' condition: Lobo

Goa Ports Minister Michael Lobo on Friday claimed the situation of the naphtha-laden tanker than ran aground off the Raj Bhavan coast in the state was "serious" as it was stuck amid rocks in the sea. The unmanned tanker had drifted from Mormugao Port Trust on October 24 and got stranded 2.5 nautical miles off Dona Paula village near here.

"The matter is serious and needs to be dealt accordingly. The ship has got stuck in rocks inside the sea. The salvager company will have to refloat the ship before tugging it away into the sea," he told reporters here.

He blamed Mormugao Port Trust for the ship drifting and said a probe by the district collectorate could be instituted after salvage operations are complete. "MPT could have refused to allow the ship to enter the port. How did they allow the ship without engine," Lobo said.

"This is not the right time for an investigation. This is the time to salvage the ship. I will ask district collector to probe it," he added..

