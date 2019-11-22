International Development News
Development News Edition

Tanker stranded off Goa coast is in 'serious' condition: Lobo

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 17:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 17:48 IST
Tanker stranded off Goa coast is in 'serious' condition: Lobo

Goa Ports Minister Michael Lobo on Friday claimed the situation of the naphtha-laden tanker than ran aground off the Raj Bhavan coast in the state was "serious" as it was stuck amid rocks in the sea. The unmanned tanker had drifted from Mormugao Port Trust on October 24 and got stranded 2.5 nautical miles off Dona Paula village near here.

"The matter is serious and needs to be dealt accordingly. The ship has got stuck in rocks inside the sea. The salvager company will have to refloat the ship before tugging it away into the sea," he told reporters here.

He blamed Mormugao Port Trust for the ship drifting and said a probe by the district collectorate could be instituted after salvage operations are complete. "MPT could have refused to allow the ship to enter the port. How did they allow the ship without engine," Lobo said.

"This is not the right time for an investigation. This is the time to salvage the ship. I will ask district collector to probe it," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Bengaluru, Kerala renew rivalry as ISL resumes

The Hero Indian Super League returns after the international break and there is a big-ticket clash between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC to look forward to here on Saturday. The South Indian rivals will look to make the most of a char...

Newspaper chief calls out Clint Eastwood's new movie over controversial portrayal of its reporter

Veteran filmmaker Clint Eastwoods upcoming feature Richard Jewell has been criticised by the editor-in-chief of a newspaper for the controversial portrayal of its reporter in the film. The film is based on Richard Jewell, the real-life secu...

AIIMS, Delhi, asked to draft user fee chart to be replicated in all such institutes

The Health Ministry has asked AIIMS, New Delhi, to review the user fees for its patients and prepare a model rate-chart which can be replicated in all six such premier institutes across the country so as to bring uniformity in their user ch...

NSE to introduce trading in interest rate options from Dec 9

Leading stock exchange NSE on Friday said it will introduce trading in interest rate options based on government securities from December 9. The move is aimed at providing an efficient tool for managing interest rate risk and exposure throu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019