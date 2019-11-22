International Development News
Development News Edition

28 pvt member bills introduced in Lok Sabha

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 18:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 18:04 IST
28 pvt member bills introduced in Lok Sabha

Measures to control population and compulsory teaching of vedic education were among the issues raised by members through 28 private member bills introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday. Other bills introduced include those related to welfare measures for opium growers, prohibition of indecent advertisements and timely payment of dues to tea garden workers.

BJP member Ajay Bhatt introduced a bill to provide for "population control by adoption of small family norms". He also introduced two other bills seeking amendments to the Constitution. A bill for compulsory teaching of vedic education in academic institutions was brought by BJP's Satyapal Singh.

Another bill sought to "confer right to play sports on every child as enshrined in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and for matters connected therewith". Earlier, proceedings of the House were delayed by more than five minutes in absence of quorum.

The House was to convene at 3:30 pm but there were not enough members present. After required number of people were there, the proceedings commenced at around 3:36 pm. At least there should be 55 members in the House for the proceedings to begin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Food regulator slaps notice on McDonald's for disparaging 'ghiya-tori' ad

Food regulator FSSAI has slapped a showcause notice on McDonalds for disparaging freshly cooked food and vegetables in its advertisements to promote fast food. In its notice, FSSAI referred to a full-page advertisement by McDonalds in newsp...

Court suspends ruling on 'unlawful" Hong Kong mask ban for seven days

Hong Kong police can continue enforcing a ban on demonstrators wearing masks for the next seven days, the High Court said Friday, to allow the government time to appeal an earlier ruling that the action was unconstitutional. The ban was imp...

Rajnath calls for increased synergy between DRDO, domestic defence industry

Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO and domestic defence industry should explore new ways for enhancing synergy to achieve the goal of self-sufficiency, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday.Addressing the DRDO Indust...

Tata Motors shareholders approve raising up to Rs 6,494.35 cr

Tata Motors on Friday said its shareholders have approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 6,494.35 crore from Tata Sons through issuance of securities through preferential allotment. In an extraordinary general meeting EGM held on Friday, 99.7...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019