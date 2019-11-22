Vistara renews partnership with Amadeus on ticket distribution services

Global travel technology company Amadeus on Friday said it had renewed its partnership with Vistara and will continue to handle ticket distribution services for the airline across the world. Amadeus, Sabre and TravelPort are the three major global distribution service (GDS) systems in India and globally. They enable transactions between airlines, hotels, travel agencies and the like.

"Vistara has also renewed and strengthened its distribution agreement with Amadeus ensuring worldwide distribution of a full range of the airline’s content and fares to Amadeus-connected travel sellers," Amadeus said in its press release. "Amadeus’ technology supports Vistara’s international expansion plans, including optimization of several areas of the business including passenger services, revenue management and payments," it added.

Vistara started its international flight operations this year, adding Singapore, Bangkok, Dubai and Colombo to its network. Vinod Kannan, Vistara's chief strategy officer, said, “We are pleased to be working with Amadeus, a key partner for Vistara’s growth as we recognise the need to grow beyond our home market. At the same time investment in the best technology will simplify our customers’ interactions with us and deliver the level of service which Vistara is renowned for.” PTI DSP DSP MIN

