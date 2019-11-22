UP: Body of DLF Mall's employee found on terrace in Noida

The city police on Friday here recovered the body of an employee working in a mall here from its terrace. The deceased was identified as Bhuvan Chandra (48), an employee working in a cinema hall located in Sector 18.

"We were informed that a body has been found on the terrace of the cinema hall at around 10:30 am today. After investigating we found that the body belongs to Bhuvan, an employee who used to work here in the cinema hall. During our preliminary investigation, a wound has been found on his back and the forensic team was also called," Vinit Jaiswal, Superintendent of Police, Sector 20 Police station told ANI. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

