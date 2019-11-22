Grenade lobbed outside Manipur assembly complex; 2 CRPF troops injured

Suspected militants lobbed a grenade outside the Manipur assembly complex here on Friday resulting in splinter injuries to two CRPF personnel, officials said. They said the incident took place around 5:15 PM outside the front gate of the assembly complex in Thangmeiband area of the capital city.

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were on duty at the complex were injured as they were hit by the splinters of the grenade blast, they said. The injured duo, belonging to the 87th battalion of the force, have been evacuated to a nearby hospital.

Additional troops are on ground now, they added.

