International Development News
Development News Edition

MP bus ticket machine plays porn clip, insider role suspected

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 18:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 18:55 IST
MP bus ticket machine plays porn clip, insider role suspected

A civic-run bus firm in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh has lodged a police complaint after a 30-second porn clip was played on the screen of one of its ticket vending machines at a Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) stand, an official said on Friday. While the incident happened on October 28, a video of it went viral on social media a couple of days ago after which bus firm Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL) filed a complaint with the Madhya Pradesh police's Cyber Cell, an official said.

BCLL, an undertaking of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), operates the state capital's BRTS corridors. "We have filed an FIR with MP police's Cyber Cell after we were alerted about a 30-second porn clip being played at a ticket vending machine at a BRTS bus station in Vidya Nagar area at around 12:30pm on October 28," BCLL chief executive officer Pawan Kumar Singh told PTI.

"These machines are password operated. It is suspected some old or existing employee of the company which maintains these vending machines might be involved in this act. This company has told us they have not changed the password for three years," Singh said. A Bhopal Municipal Corporation official said the civic body came to know about it after a video of the incident was shared on WhatsApp groups on Thursday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Star Air commences flight services to Kalaburgi

The newly-constructed Kalaburgi airport in Karnataka commenced operations on Friday with the launch of the maiden flight to Bengaluru by Star Air under the governments regional connectivity scheme, Udan. Promoted by the Kolkhapur-based dive...

Noida: Mobile units to help street children in education

Street children in Noida and Greater Noida will now get special classes, including in spoken English and skill development, through mobile education units under a new initiative to keep them away from anti-social activities. The initiative ...

44,628 electronic nicotine delivery systems imported in last 4 yrs: Govt

The government informed Parliament on Friday that 44,628 electronic nicotine delivery systems ENDS, including e-cigarettes, were imported in the country over the last four years. To a question on the number of e-cigarettes or Electronic Nic...

Scoreboard: India Vs Bangladesh

India 1st InningsMayank Agarwal c Mehidy Hasan b Al-Amin 14 Rohit Sharma lbw b Ebadat Hossain 21Cheteshwar Pujara c Shadman Islam b Ebadat Hossain 55 Virat Kohli not out 59Ajinkya Rahane not out 23 Extras LB-1, W-1 2Total For 3 wkts in 46 O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019