Two CRPF personnel injured in bomb attack

Two CRPF personnel on patrolling duty were injured in a bomb explosion by unidentified persons in Manipur's Imphal West District on Friday, a senior police official said. The bomb explosion took place at Thangmeiban Lilasing Khongnangkhong on Thursday at around 5.20 pm, the official said.

The injured CRPF personnel were rushed to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Hospital, where doctors attending them said that they are out of danger. Intensive search operation has been launched to catch the culprits, the police official added..

