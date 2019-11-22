Probe ordered after Dalit man stopped from entering MP temple

Madhya Pradesh minister Tulsiram Silavat on Friday asked the collector of Burhanpur to initiate a probe after a Dalit groom was allegedly stopped from offering prayers at a temple here, an official said. The marriage procession of the man, belonging to the Scheduled Caste community, was stopped on Thursday from entering a Hanuman temple in Biroda village, with staff there locking the doors, an aide of the minister said.

"A team is being sent to the village for investigating the incident," said Burhanpur collector Rajesh Kaul. Sub Inspector Vikram Singh Bamania of Lalbagh police station said the man was approached four times to file a complaint but neither he nor his kin have come forward..

