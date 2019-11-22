International Development News
Fire dept personnel rescues man from top of library building

  Bhubaneswar
  Updated: 22-11-2019 20:23 IST
A man climbed to the top of the Parija Library building of Utkal University here on Friday and threatened to jump but was rescued by fire services personnel, an officer said. The man identified as Subadh Barik, a native of Kendrapara district but presently residing at Nayapalli area in Bhubaneswar climbed to the top of 100 ft high library building and threatened to jump, senior fire officer, Sukant Sethi said.

It took 50 firemen and two dozen police personnel about four hours to bring the man from the top of the library building, the officer said. The fire services personnel went closer to the man by using Bronto Skylift and some personnel also climbed up the building. Later, they managed to catch hold the man and brought him down, he said.

Drone cameras were also used to keep an eye on the movement of the man. The man was immediately rushed to Capital Hospital for medical examination after his rescue. The fire services personnel also took help of professors of Psychology department to convince the man to climb down. A professor was lifted to the top of the building who talked to him while fire personnel provided food and water to the man.

Though the motive behind his suicide attempt is not clear, the fire services personnel suspect that he was mentally disturbed after losing his job. His family members, who reached the spot after watching live telecast of the incident on television channels, said he was missing since October 24 and a case was lodged at Nayapalli police station in the city..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

