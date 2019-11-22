Woman found dead under mysterious circumstances

A woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Jawali police station area here, police said on Friday. Her husband, mother and father-in-law had been been arrested on the basis of a complaint by her relatives, they said.

The deceased, identified as Usha Devi, had married Arjun Singh, a resident of Kuther, in 2013. Suspecting murder, Usha's mother Guddi Devi alleged that she was being tortured mentally and physically by her husband and in-laws.

Guddi Devi told police that she had spoken to her daughter over the phone Thursday evening, when Usha told her that she was preparing food and her husband had consumed liquor. Soon after, Usha's father-in-law called them to informed that she had hanged herself.

She further told police that Usha had injury marks on her head and body. But there were no injury mark on her neck, Guddi Devi alleged.

Police have registered a case under Sections 34 and 302 of the IPC. The body was sent to Tanda Medical College for post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)