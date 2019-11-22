International Development News
Union Minister Jitendra Singh congratulates Army for defusing IED in J-K

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday congratulated the Indian Army for defusing an IED on a national highway in Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday congratulated the Indian Army for defusing an IED on a national highway in Jammu and Kashmir. "The way it was detected on time and was defused, the Army deserves congratulations for that. Certainly, from the past few days, the way decisive action is being taken from the Army and security forces is appreciable," Singh told ANI here.

He said security forces are freely taking decisions on "the basis of their professional wisdom and discretion" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I believe that in Jammu and Kashmir, this is the end of terrorism," he said.

Earlier today, the Army's bomb Disposal team diffused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on the National Highway-11 near Khudwani Bridge in Anantnag district. Some troops had detected the IED during a road clearance of the NH on Thursday. The site was cordoned off and the Army bomb disposal teams were rushed to the spot.

The Army, in a statement, said if the IED would have gone off, it would have caused immense loss of precious lives and extensive damage to property, in addition to disrupting the flow of traffic and creating panic among the people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

